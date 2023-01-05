Exclusive: Insurtech Liberate Innovations raises $7M
Liberate Innovations, a maker of tech for insurers to automate claims and communicate with their customers, raised $7 million in seed funding.
Why it matters: The new company is launching at a time when insurers are battling rising costs amid rising inflation and a surge in extreme weather — macro factors that impacts the entire industry.
Details: Liberate pitches itself as a way to streamline functions for insurers and ease some of that inflationary cost pressure building up.
- Co-founded by former Metromile executive Amrish Singh, Liberate automates the collection of claims requests, payments information, and data needed for the underwriting process.
- Liberate integrates with other vendors, allowing customers to find a repairman or book a rental car within an insurer's app. It also allows customers to build their own app.
- "We want to be a one-stop shop for engagement between customers and insurers," says Singh.
- Eclipse Ventures led the round.
Of note: Founded in April 2022, Liberate now has 11 employees, and plans to add two to three staffers every month or so.