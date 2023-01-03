Global crypto exchange Binance is finalizing a deal to acquire a stake in Gopax, one of just a handful of digital asset exchanges approved to operate in South Korea, according to local crypto news site Decenter.

Why it matters: Owning a piece of Gopax could once again give Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by transaction volume, access to the highly coveted South Korean crypto market.

Driving the news: Binance has recently completed due diligence and is close to acquiring a 41.2% stake in the exchange from Gopax CEO Lee Jun-haeng, according to the report.

The deal was originally expected to be completed around Christmas last year, and the parties are now in final discussions on the value of the deal.

Of note: Gopax is one of five exchanges approved to provide won-to-crypto services in South Korea following the release of strict regulatory guidelines effected in 2021.

It got that approval after striking a banking deal with Joenbuk Bank, which provides accounts for Gopax customers.

Yes, but: Gopax is also one of many exchanges affected by the fallout of FTX and the subsequent liquidity crunch rippling through the industry.

It halted withdrawals from its GoFi decentralized finance service, which was brokered by crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, after GGC ended redemptions and new loan originations.

Flashback: If the deal goes through, it will mark Binance’s second attempt at operating in the South Korean market.