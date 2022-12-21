Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Axios Visuals

VC investors pulled back aggressively on fintech dealmaking this year, investing a fraction of what they did in 2021, Pitchbook data shows.

By the numbers: Investors put $79.5 billion into the industry in 2022 after investing a record-breaking $122.9 billion in 2021.

Check sizes averaged around $15.8 million this year vs. $20 million in 2021, as mega-bets fell sharply.

Of note: Pitchbook's data is year-to-date for 2022 — though with the rest of the year largely being holidays, the numbers are likely to be a fair representation of the entire year.

Context: The fintech world faced a bevy of macroeconomic shocks in 2022 that made the business more difficult.

Consumers went back to in-person, lowering the need for online payments and forms of entertainment.

The Fed hiked rates to quash inflation, hitting lending fintechs especially hard.

As the funding tide receded, some major crypto players, including Three Arrows and FTX, were caught with their swim trunks off — putting the brakes on one of the hottest parts of the fintech industry.

Yes, but: The industry is far from dead. $79.5 billion would still make 2022 the second highest year on record for fintech VC funding.