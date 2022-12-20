Grayscale Investments said it would consider a tender offer to return some capital to shareholders in its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, if it is unable to convert the fund into an ETF.

Why it matters: Financial advisers and others in the industry are eager for a spot bitcoin ETF to be approved, as it would improve accessibility, cost and tax treatment.

Context: Over the summer, the Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Grayscale's proposal for converting GBTC into a spot bitcoin ETF.

The investment firm subsequently sued the SEC, filing a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The latest: In a year-end letter to investors, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the company could offer a tender offer for up to 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC.

That could happen if the company finds "there is no possibility of legislative or regulatory clarity that would allow for the conversion of GBTC to an ETF within a reasonable timeframe," he wrote.

Yes, but: Even if Grayscale floats a tender offer, it would require relief from certain SEC requirements, and shareholder approval.

Of note: Because GBTC is a closed-end fund rather than an ETF, it currently trades at about a 45% discount to the spot price of bitcoin, based on YCharts data.

What's next: Final written briefs in the SEC case are due on Feb. 3, after which time a three-judge panel will be selected to hear oral arguments in the case.

The big picture: The SEC has yet to approve a spot bitcoin ETF, rejecting proposals from numerous other firms, including VanEck, WisdomTree, Kryptoin, Valkyrie, First Trust/Skybridge, Fidelity, Stone Ridge/NYDIG, Ark Invest/21Shares, Global X, One River and Bitwise.