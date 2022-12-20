Viva Republica gets $405 million for its Toss superapp

Viva Republica, the South Korean maker of superapp maker Toss, raised $405 million in Series G funding valuing it at $7 billion, TechCrunch reports.

Why it matters: The up round stands out at a moment when later-stage consumer fintechs are especially out of vogue.

Zoom out: In the last few months, consumer-facing fintechs such as Klarna, Chime, and Chipper Cash have laid off workers.

Klarna also took a significant cut to its valuation.

Plus, publicly traded fintechs (looking at you Robinhood, Coinbase and Nubank) have all seen their stocks fall since their respective pandemic-era listings. Shares of KakaoBank, a Toss competitor, are down 58% in the last year alone.

The market rout has even made well-capitalized players like PayPal pullback from their superapp ambitions.

What they’re saying: The new capital will be used to help develop the company's new products, including challenger bank Toss Bank and stock-trading app Toss Securities, writes TechCrunch’s Kate Park. This comes also as Viva Republica seeks to reach profitability.

Of note: Tonic Private Equity led the round, with participation from Korea Development Bank, Altos Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, Aspex Management, Bond, Dumac and Korea Investment & Securities.