Changpeng Zhao, Co-Founder & CEO, Binance, at Media Village during day one of Web Summit 2022 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Binance.US has agreed to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, in a deal valued at around $1 billion.

Why it matters: Voyager Digital was left at the altar when its earlier agreement with FTX US blew up, following the crypto exchange's implosion. FTX US's bid in September for Voyager was valued at about $1.4 billion.

Details: The announcement today said the $1 billion bid is comprised of the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrency portfolio at a TBD date. Binance is also paying an additional $20 million in incremental value, more than 5 times less than what FTX US had agreed to pay.

Remember that at one point, Voyager had rebuffed FTX US's offer, calling it a "low-ball bid." That was before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy.

Of note: Binance was not the only bidder in this round, with names including CrossTower, INX, and Wave Financial also in the mix.