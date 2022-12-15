Global banking and payments tech provider FIS is switching up leadership and undertaking a strategic review of its business as it deals with pressure from an activist investor.

Why it matters: FIS, formally known as Fidelity National Information Services, is a major player in the payments market and an occasional acquirer of other fintechs. Now, with D.E. Shaw in its face, the $43 billion company could be the one selling.

Driving the news: FIS announced that Stephanie Ferris, who was poised to take over as CEO in the new year, will instead replace longtime chief executive Gary Norcross beginning this Friday.

Further, Norcross, who has been at FIS for 34 years and served as CEO since 2015, will not take on the role of executive chairman as announced in October and will leave the board altogether.

Instead, FIS named existing independent board member Jeffrey Goldstein as its chairman. It also added Mark Ernst, a former executive at FIS competitor Fiserv, as an independent board member.

FIS said it has struck a standstill agreement with D.E. Shaw, meaning the hedge fund will remain quiet and supportive for a year.

Between the lines: Since joining FIS, Ferris has led much of the company's business strategy, including the integration of Worldpay after its $35 billion acquisition in 2019.

Ferris had already planned to deliver $500 million in cost savings, which could include cutting thousands of jobs, Bloomberg reported last month. But those plans could be accelerated.

What they're saying: "We are taking a hard look at every aspect of our company to define areas for change and develop specific action and improvement plans," Ferris said in a statement.

The intrigue: The moves come amid a lagging stock price and pressure from global hedge fund D.E. Shaw, which is an investor in FIS and has urged the payments firm to perform a review of its businesses.

JANA Partners, a large and aggressive activist hedge fund, is also an investor in the company.

What we're watching: Whether FIS' moves from the review keep D.E. Shaw quiet during its standstill, or whether the hedge fund (or JANA before it) agitates further.