What comes next for Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle

Lucinda Shen

Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors did not find FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's media tour convincing. The Feds swept in on Tuesday, arresting and charging the former CEO, less than a day before his congressional testimony.

Why it matters: The charges, along with others from the SEC and CFTC, come just weeks after the crypto exchange's collapse, rather than the months some had expected.

What they're saying: "The speed of the arrest — as well as the filing of the SEC Complaint — suggests two things. First, that current management is collaborating closely with the authorities and giving them access to FTX’s books and records," Howard Fischer, a partner at Moses Singer and former SEC commissioner, wrote in an email to Lucinda.

  • "Second, that some employees (and likely high level ones) are cooperating with the authorities, perhaps in exchange for leniency themselves."

Context: Fraud cases can take a long time to build, with the SEC's charges against blood-testing startup Theranos coming 2 1/2 years after the Wall Street Journal first reported on problems at the company.

  • Charges against Bernie Madoff came far faster — but the fraudster notably admitted to the conspiracy to his sons, who turned him in. Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, has said he did not knowingly commingle funds.

Between the lines: Federal prosecutors so far have charged only Bankman-Fried. But there are hints throughout the 14-page document that charges may come for other members of the founder's inner circle.

  • "Bankman-Fried agreed with others to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research," the indictment read.
  • Fischer added: "I would not be surprised if we saw other defendants settle or plea quickly."
  • Bankman-Fried could not be reached for comment.
