What comes next for Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle

Federal prosecutors did not find FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's media tour convincing. The Feds swept in on Tuesday, arresting and charging the former CEO, less than a day before his congressional testimony.

Why it matters: The charges, along with others from the SEC and CFTC, come just weeks after the crypto exchange's collapse, rather than the months some had expected.

What they're saying: "The speed of the arrest — as well as the filing of the SEC Complaint — suggests two things. First, that current management is collaborating closely with the authorities and giving them access to FTX’s books and records," Howard Fischer, a partner at Moses Singer and former SEC commissioner, wrote in an email to Lucinda.

"Second, that some employees (and likely high level ones) are cooperating with the authorities, perhaps in exchange for leniency themselves."

Context: Fraud cases can take a long time to build, with the SEC's charges against blood-testing startup Theranos coming 2 1/2 years after the Wall Street Journal first reported on problems at the company.

Charges against Bernie Madoff came far faster — but the fraudster notably admitted to the conspiracy to his sons, who turned him in. Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, has said he did not knowingly commingle funds.

Between the lines: Federal prosecutors so far have charged only Bankman-Fried. But there are hints throughout the 14-page document that charges may come for other members of the founder's inner circle.