What comes next for Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle
Federal prosecutors did not find FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's media tour convincing. The Feds swept in on Tuesday, arresting and charging the former CEO, less than a day before his congressional testimony.
Why it matters: The charges, along with others from the SEC and CFTC, come just weeks after the crypto exchange's collapse, rather than the months some had expected.
What they're saying: "The speed of the arrest — as well as the filing of the SEC Complaint — suggests two things. First, that current management is collaborating closely with the authorities and giving them access to FTX’s books and records," Howard Fischer, a partner at Moses Singer and former SEC commissioner, wrote in an email to Lucinda.
- "Second, that some employees (and likely high level ones) are cooperating with the authorities, perhaps in exchange for leniency themselves."
Context: Fraud cases can take a long time to build, with the SEC's charges against blood-testing startup Theranos coming 2 1/2 years after the Wall Street Journal first reported on problems at the company.
- Charges against Bernie Madoff came far faster — but the fraudster notably admitted to the conspiracy to his sons, who turned him in. Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, has said he did not knowingly commingle funds.
Between the lines: Federal prosecutors so far have charged only Bankman-Fried. But there are hints throughout the 14-page document that charges may come for other members of the founder's inner circle.
- "Bankman-Fried agreed with others to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research," the indictment read.
- Fischer added: "I would not be surprised if we saw other defendants settle or plea quickly."
- Bankman-Fried could not be reached for comment.