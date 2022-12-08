9Fin, a debt analytics platform, raised $23 million in additional Series A funding, the company told Axios exclusively on Thursday.

Why it matters: The debt market exceeds the size of the equity market, but has lagged behind in tech upgrades, says 9Fin CEO and co-founder Steven Hunter. 9Fin seeks to help banks, law firms, and asset managers gather data and source deals before they happen, he said.

Background: Previously on the debt capital markets team at J.P. Morgan, Hunter was frustrated by how the multi-trillion dollar asset class relied heavily on manual processes and paperwork.

9Fin automates many of those tasks, pulling data from regulatory filings and financial statements, and making them comparable.

It also offers research, deal predictions, and news alerts within its dashboard based on data aggregated from various regulatory, media, and rating agency sources.

"We're a little bit like Bloomberg, but much more focused on debt markets," he says. Spark Capital's Alex Finkelstein led the round, and is joining the board.

Details: Based in the U.K., 9Fin is growing into the U.S. Hunter recently moved to New York from London.

Currently home to about 80 mostly Europe-based employees, 9Fin plans to add another 70 or so U.S. workers over the next year.

It's built a user base of about 60 banks, asset managers, and law firms. Teams within these firms pay about $100,000 annually to use the platform.

Of note: About 40% of the company's headcount in roles focused on research and analytics.