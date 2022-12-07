Card issuing and payments startup Lithic laid off 18% of its workforce last week, CEO Bo Jiang confirmed to Axios in a Wednesday email.

Why it matters: Fintechs of all shapes and sizes are coming off their pandemic-era highs and even B2b companies considered more downturn-resilient have begun cutting their workforces.

Context: Last month, Stripe laid off 14% of its workforce.

Consumer-facing Chime told CNBC it cut 12% of its 1,300 workforce also in November.

On Wednesday, Plaid revealed that it had laid off 20% of its staff, or 260 people.

Details: Lithic laid off 27 employees. The company did not disclose which positions were cut, but at least one was in the compliance department and another in customer success, based on LinkedIn posts.

The company was valued at $800 million in a July 2021 round.

Bottom line: "It’s not exactly news that it’s tough out there in tech right now," Jane Natoli, Lithic's former compliance governance lead, wrote on LinkedIn about her own layoff. "And now it’s my turn to navigate the turbulent waters and see what is next."