Blockchain.com, Gemini, and the Sequoia-backed contracts-trading platform Kalshi are among those showing interest in buying FTX's LedgerX, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: LedgerX is one of the few pieces of the FTX empire that still has value in the eyes of would-be buyers, in large part due to its licenses.

Background: FTX US acquired LedgerX last year as those licenses would be the first step toward allowing the exchange to offer crypto derivatives —a highly lucrative product— in the U.S.

The licenses are expensive due to a lack of supply. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has approved few, with only 15 organizations in the U.S. currently holding the right documents to be considered a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

FTX US paid just under $500 million for LedgerX, according to Axios' Dan Primack.

LedgerX is also among the few solvent pieces of the FTX empire.

Of note: Gemini has separately been awaiting approval on its Designated Contract Markets license — another CFTC-regulated one that LedgerX also already holds — since 2020.

Which shows just how painful it can be to get these approvals through direct channels.

The big question: Will the licenses get discounted in a fire sale?