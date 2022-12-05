Circle is holding off on going public. The stablecoin maker became yet another company to ditch its SPAC plans, which it planned to do via a vehicle formed by former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond.

Why it matters: The company will have to weather the crypto market storm solo, as a private entity, for now.

Of note: Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire told Axios on Monday that the company is generating cash-flow, producing $274 million in Q3 revenue and has around $400 million on its balance sheet:

"We are committed to becoming a public company, but don't have specific plans at the moment," he said.

Background: The deal with Diamond's Concord Acquisition Corp. had been set to expire later this week, after having previously been extended and recut. In September, Circle announced $400m in new funding.

Regulators have given crypto SPACs a lot of side-eye, however, even costing one several hundred million dollars. Beyond the crypto sector, SPACs of all stripes evaporated starting late last year, after a post-pandemic craze.

Context: Circle operates the second largest stablecoin in the crypto market, usd coin (USDC). It currently has a $43 billion market cap.

The largest stablecoin is tether, at $65 billion. The first one behind USDC is binance usd (BUSD) at $22 billion.

Zoom out: Stablecoins are in something of a strange state politically. The U.S. Congressional leadership has indicated that the first piece of legislation it wants to get done on crypto is a stablecoin bill, but it failed to introduce one in 2022.