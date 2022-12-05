Circle fails to square public plans by scrapping SPAC
Circle is holding off on going public. The stablecoin maker became yet another company to ditch its SPAC plans, which it planned to do via a vehicle formed by former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond.
Why it matters: The company will have to weather the crypto market storm solo, as a private entity, for now.
Of note: Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire told Axios on Monday that the company is generating cash-flow, producing $274 million in Q3 revenue and has around $400 million on its balance sheet:
- "We are committed to becoming a public company, but don't have specific plans at the moment," he said.
Background: The deal with Diamond's Concord Acquisition Corp. had been set to expire later this week, after having previously been extended and recut. In September, Circle announced $400m in new funding.
- Regulators have given crypto SPACs a lot of side-eye, however, even costing one several hundred million dollars. Beyond the crypto sector, SPACs of all stripes evaporated starting late last year, after a post-pandemic craze.
Context: Circle operates the second largest stablecoin in the crypto market, usd coin (USDC). It currently has a $43 billion market cap.
- The largest stablecoin is tether, at $65 billion. The first one behind USDC is binance usd (BUSD) at $22 billion.
Zoom out: Stablecoins are in something of a strange state politically. The U.S. Congressional leadership has indicated that the first piece of legislation it wants to get done on crypto is a stablecoin bill, but it failed to introduce one in 2022.
- The congressional session is about to end and then there will be a new Congress, which could bring a shift in priorities.