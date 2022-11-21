Fintech startups face a wake-up call in 2023

For the past ten months or so, fintech startups Axios has spoken to have sought to put up a strong front, saying they can brave the market downturn as they have at least 12 to 18 months of runway.

Yes, but: That deadline is coming up, fast.

Why it matters: As bank accounts begin to dry up, desperate companies will be far more amenable to buyouts. A mix of M&A sprees, venture debt financings, and startup meltdowns is probably around the corner.

Details: According to Silicon Valley Bank's November "State of Fintech" report, about 44% of fintechs with under $10 million in annual revenue had less than 12 months of runway as of the end of the third quarter.