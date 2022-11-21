FTX's anonymous creditors

Over the weekend, FTX released a list of its 50 largest unsecured creditors, showing they are owed nearly $3.1 billion.

Why it matters: The document didn't answer the big question of what other companies are standing directly in FTX's blast radius. The list is currently anonymous.

What they're saying: All of the 50 creditors are customers, with FTX's restructuring advisers saying this is a valuable asset in itself.

"Public dissemination of the Debtors’ customer list could give the Debtors’ competitors an unfair advantage to contact and poach these customers," Edgar Mosley II, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal wrote in a Saturday document, referring to FTX and its multiple entities.

"I believe it would interfere with the Debtors’ ability to sell their assets and maximize value for their estates at the appropriate time."

Between the lines: FTX's creditors may be happy to keep their names off the public dossier at a time when there is real concern that more crypto dominoes may fall.

Right now, everything associated with FTX appears to be taking a hit.

What we're watching: A hearing of the first day motions is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 11. a.m.