Another round of bidding has begun for the assets of bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital after the collapse of would-be buyer FTX.

Why it matters: With FTX no longer available to play white knight, Voyager and creditors have to go back to the well and seek a new buyer.

Flashback: FTX won the initial auction in September, pledging $51 million in cash plus an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives.

Crypto exchanges Binance and CrossTower were also reported to be in the mix for the Voyager assets during that process.

State of play: With FTX announcing its own bankruptcy proceedings, Voyager and its creditors said the no-shop provisions of the purchase agreement are no longer binding, and they are "evaluating strategic options."

A CrossTower spokesperson confirmed that it intends to submit a revised bid, but no further details are available.

Meanwhile, Binance has yet to say whether it plans to be a part of the new process.

Of note: As part of its statement, Voyager said it did not transfer any assets to FTX US, but that the proposed acquirer had previously submitted a $5 million "good faith" deposit, which is held in escrow.

Voyager also said it successfully recalled loans from Alameda Research for 6,500 BTC and 50,000 ETH and had no outstanding loans with the firm.

Voyager maintained a balance of about $3 million at FTX at the time of the latter's bankruptcy filing, which was comprised of locked LUNA2 and locked SRM that it was unable to withdraw.

What’s next: An omnibus hearing is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am ET Tuesday.