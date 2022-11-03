Loop, a startup operating a payments platform for the shipping and logistics industry, has raised $30 million in total funding.

Why it matters: The company is bringing a modern payments technology stack to an industry still heavily reliant on physical paperwork.

What it does: Loop operates a payments platform that brings more transparency to shippers, carriers, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms, also while helping them get paid more quickly.

The company digitizes operations through APIs that ingest data from logistics firms’ existing systems.

Using natural language processing and computer vision, it then automates document capture, invoice management, and compliance into a single platform.

Between the lines: Loop claims that by digitizing logistics operations, it can reduce invoice errors from 20% to near zero and reduce the clearing time for invoices from 50 days to 3 days.

The company takes a small percentage of all transactions that go through its platform and says it has processed over $1 billion in payment volume in the past year.

What’s next: Loop could provide working capital or advances based on invoices not yet paid.

Of note: Loop was founded by engineers, payments experts and data scientists from Uber Freight and Flexport, and funding was spread across two rounds raised before coming out of stealth.