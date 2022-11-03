Bakkt announced Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Apex Crypto in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million.

Why it matters: The acquisition will enable Bakkt to expand its offerings beyond its consumer business to serve more fintechs, trading apps and neo-banks.

Details: Bakkt is acquiring the crypto custody and clearing business from Apex Fintech Solutions and has agreed to pay $55 million in cash at the close of the deal.

Bakkt will be on the hook for an additional $45 million in stock if Apex Crypto hits certain financial targets in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as $100 million in stock and seller notes if the unit reaches certain targets through 2025.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Between the lines: According to the announcement, Apex Crypto serves more than 30 fintechs and their customers.