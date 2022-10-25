Bilt Rewards raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation
Bilt Rewards, a New York-based startup that offers loyalty and rewards programs to renters, raised $150 million at a $1.5 billion valuation.
Why it matters: While a lot of fintechs are struggling to raise money, interest in proptech runs countercyclical to most of the market — consumers will always have to pay their rent, after all.
How it works: Bilt offers a loyalty program that provides rewards points to users paying their rent through its platform.
- The company also has a co-branded credit card consumers can use to earn points on other purchases.
- Like other rewards programs, Bilt points can be used to book travel or fitness classes, shop on Amazon, or they can be redeemed for credits toward rent.
- The company says it processes $3 billion in annualized rent payments, and its customers are spending an annualized rate of $1.6 billion with its credit card.
Details: The new funding was led by Left Lane Capital and includes participation from Smash Capital, Wells Fargo, Greystar, Invitation Homes, Camber Creek, Fifth Wall, and Prosus Ventures.