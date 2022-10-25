Bilt Rewards, a New York-based startup that offers loyalty and rewards programs to renters, raised $150 million at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Why it matters: While a lot of fintechs are struggling to raise money, interest in proptech runs countercyclical to most of the market — consumers will always have to pay their rent, after all.

How it works: Bilt offers a loyalty program that provides rewards points to users paying their rent through its platform.

The company also has a co-branded credit card consumers can use to earn points on other purchases.

Like other rewards programs, Bilt points can be used to book travel or fitness classes, shop on Amazon, or they can be redeemed for credits toward rent.

The company says it processes $3 billion in annualized rent payments, and its customers are spending an annualized rate of $1.6 billion with its credit card.

Details: The new funding was led by Left Lane Capital and includes participation from Smash Capital, Wells Fargo, Greystar, Invitation Homes, Camber Creek, Fifth Wall, and Prosus Ventures.