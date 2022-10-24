Fintech funding shrinks as proportion of VC market
Venture capital funding to fintech companies keeps falling, data from CB Insights shows.
Why it matters: The continued drying up of funding dollars paints a grim picture for startups operating amid economic headwinds.
By the numbers: Investment dollars into fintech companies was a meager $12.9 billion in Q3, the data show, compared to $36.1 billion in the year ago period.
- Fintech investments made up 22% of the venture market in the third quarter of 2021. That figure slid to 17% for the same period this year.
Background: Q3 2021 was the second hottest quarter for fintech fundraising on record, with mega-rounds from FTX, Revolut, Chime, Kavak, and Varo Bank.
- Now many fintechs, especially consumer-facing ones, are encountering lower investor interest amid rising inflation and following heavy spending to meet Covid demand.
The big picture: Venture capital investments across the board are coming back down to pre-pandemic levels of "normal." Whether it has further to slide is the big question.