Ottr, a Solana-based DeFi wallet that aims to make it easier for the average Joe to buy and transfer crypto, raised $3.1 million in funding led by Race Capital.

Why it matters: Wallets like MetaMask and Phantom underpin the Web3 economy, but come with a significant learning curve. Ottr is trying to lower that barrier to entry.

Background: CEO Alexksei Zakharov previously worked as a senior engineering manager building out Cash App's crypto operations.

Cash App started out as a peer-to-peer payments network and used that to attract customers.

While wallets generally charge a gas fee to transfer crypto, like Cash App, Ottr isn't charging for peer-to-peer payments on the platform.

Zakharov sees it as a necessary customer acquisition cost that will allow Ottr to offer revenue generating products (for example products that earn yield) later down the road.

Similar to Venmo and Cash App, users are searchable using usernames rather than the long and complex wallet addresses widely used in crypto.

What they're saying: While wallets like Phantom and MetaMask act as a gateway for users to find other lending or trading apps, Zakharov envisions a super app where users stay inside its walls.

"Customers have to do a self-exploration journey where they go to different decentralized apps and experiment with their money," he says of existing crypto wallets. "With Ottr, [we see ourselves as] more of a super app, where you just have the set of financial services that you're just looking for."

The bigger picture: By building itself as a non-custodial, DeFi wallet, Ottr is able to launch more quickly into new geographies than centralized players like Cash App.

Ottr, which had a soft launch a few weeks ago, is now live in over 70 countries. That could give it an edge in the future as a remittances product especially in countries with unstable currencies, notes Race Capital's Chris McCann.

Of note: Other investors in the round include Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant.

Yes, but: For a crypto wallet billed for non-crypto savvy folks, Ottr doesn't yet connect directly to bank accounts. Though the company is currently working on that integration.