Uniswap Labs, the parent company behind the world's largest decentralized exchange, raised $165 million in Series B funding led by Polychain Capital.

Why it matters: This is a big bet by investors that the creators of decentralized apps can build a valuable business atop protocols that largely run on their own.

Details: The new financing values Uniswap Labs at $1.66 billion and includes participation from existing investors a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel and Variant.

How it works: The Uniswap protocol is a smart contract that allows users to deposit tokens into liquidity pools with a defined buy and sell price for every token it lists (making it an automated market maker or AMM).

Prices on Uniswap (and DEXes like it) are determined via software, mostly based on the ratios of tokens in their supply.

Users make money on Uniswap by supplying capital to liquidity pools that are used to make these trades. The more capital in a given pool, the less any one trade can move out of line with the market

Going deeper: The latest version of the protocol, Uniswap v3, improves trading by allowing the people providing capital to define the price range within which their funds can trade.

This gives traders better prices and gives the smartest investors more fee revenue.

Yes, but: Uniswap (the company) isn't known to actually make money off trades that happen through the protocol. Those fees go to liquidity providers instead.

It's not known if Uniswap Labs has any revenue streams yet, beyond appreciation of the UNI token.

💭 Our thought bubble: Investors in Uniswap Labs' prior rounds must be very happy due to the performance of the UNI token, but a round like this suggests an entirely new direction for the company, as it tries to become one that actually generates revenue.