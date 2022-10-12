Travel and expense management company TripActions on Wednesday confirmed it had raised $154 million at a $9.2 billion valuation and a separate $150 million in debt financing from Coatue.

Why it matters: Though the company's valuation is up, TripActions is moving forward with more caution, with its CFO comparing this moment to the early COVID era.

Details: The debt financing "serves the same purpose as the financing we did during COVID, and provides additional insurance in today's capital markets," CFO Thomas Tuchscherer tells Axios.

TripActions raised $125 million in convertible-to-IPO financing in June 2020.

"If you look at what is happening now, it's not a drastic as COVID times, but there’s a lot of uncertainty," says Tuchscherer, who adds the funding could also allow business to make more acquisitions.

Of note: The new debt financing does not convert to equity, and is subordinate to all existing debt, Tuchscherer says.

What (they're) watching: IPOs that are now testing the market.