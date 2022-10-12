Brex becomes the latest fintech to announce layoffs
Brex announced Tuesday it was laying off 136 employees, or 11% of its staff, underscoring how difficult a time it is for fintech companies and the workers they employ.
Why it matters: The fintech market has been hit particularly hard by layoffs as companies face headwinds due to economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, and an unfavorable fundraising market.
State of play: After an ultra-hot 2021 in which fintech valuations and headcounts ballooned, the market is in the midst of a painful correction.
- Indonesian payments unicorn Xendit laid off 5% of its staff in Indonesia and the Philippines.
- Swedish "buy now, pay later" firm Klarna has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs and raised a down round of funding in the past six months.
- Checkout.com announced it was cutting 5% of its headcount after raising $1 billion in January.
- Israeli fintech unicorn Melio let go of 60 employees, most of whom were in its sales and customer success team.
- Fintech infrastructure firm Stripe laid off 45-55 employees that joined the company as part of its acquisition of TaxJar in August.
- Public mortgage tech company Blend Labs reduced its workforce by 25%.
- And retail trading firm Robinhood laid off 23% of its workforce in August, after reducing headcount by 9% just three months earlier.