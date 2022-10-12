Brex announced Tuesday it was laying off 136 employees, or 11% of its staff, underscoring how difficult a time it is for fintech companies and the workers they employ.

Why it matters: The fintech market has been hit particularly hard by layoffs as companies face headwinds due to economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, and an unfavorable fundraising market.

State of play: After an ultra-hot 2021 in which fintech valuations and headcounts ballooned, the market is in the midst of a painful correction.