Step's $300 million debt round

Step, a teen banking startup backed by stars like Justin Timberlake and Charli D'Amelio, raised $300 million in debt funding and officially launched into crypto trading.

Why it matters: Step's expansion into crypto and soon, stock trading, will diversify its revenue away from interchange fees at a time when investors are beginning to question if the traditional card-swipe model is enough to support growth.

Details: Starting with bitcoin, Step will roll out about 40 different tokens in coming weeks in partnership with Zero Hash.

Context: The deal also comes at a time when debt funding is on the rise as cheap equity capital dries up.