BNPL startup Klarna held its second round of layoffs earlier this week, Swedish publisher SvD reported.

Why it matters: Klarna was once considered Europe's most valuable startup ($45.6 billion). It's valuation has since plunged 85% and the job cuts have followed.

Of note: In August, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg the company was done with job cuts after it laid off 10% of its workforce, or about 700 workers.

Driving the news: The company is laying off under 100 employees, according to a Klarna spokesperson. One impacted worker on LinkedIn said the company "came to the conclusion that it needed to restructure again."

What they're saying: "Klarna, like all other companies, is constantly evaluating and making adjustments to the structure of its organization," the spokesperson wrote to Axios in an email.