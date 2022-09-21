Future, a climate-focused fintech, has raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round led by VC firm Accomplice, Axios exclusively reports.

Why it matters: The company blends fintech with climate tech by giving users cash incentives for lowering their carbon footprint.

Details: Future was founded last fall by Jean-Louis Warnholz and Kamal Bhattacharya, who both spent time building infrastructure in Africa before pivoting to address climate change.

Warnholz was an adviser to the World Bank and a part of Hilary Clinton’s State Department.

Bhattacharya served as chief innovation officer at Safaricom and was CEO of iHub Nairobi.

Other investors include Active Impact Investments, Techstars Ventures, Urban Impact Ventures, Climate Capital and activist Baratunde Thurston.

Of note: “I realized when we had one of these massive heat waves in Kenya that everything I was so passionate about for all of my career was threatened by climate change,” Warnholz says.

“So I became obsessed with climate change and trying to figure out what I might be able to do to make a small contribution."

How it works: Future offers a debit card that rewards users with up to 6% cashback when they purchase low-carbon, greener alternatives for everyday spending.

Examples include spending for EV charging, public transportation, plant-based meat and second-hand clothes.

The whole thing works by scanning receipts to categorize purchases, which the app then uses to determine rewards.

What’s next: The startup also has an app that helps users track and reduce their carbon emissions.