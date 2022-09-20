Lynk, a startup that helps merchants create customer loyalty programs and reduce transaction fees, has raised $3 million in seed funding from investors that include Samsung Next, Plug and Play, Tribe Capital, Simplex Trading, and N49P, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Merchants are always looking for ways to lower transaction fees, and Lynk’s platform does just that.

How it works: Lynk built a closed-loop payments platform that enables companies to collect payments and launch loyalty programs, while skirting high credit card processing fees.

Through the platform, Lynk enables merchants to have users pre-fund accounts through ACH or wire transfers.

Merchants can also provide loyalty rewards to incentivize end customers to do so.

Lynk founder and CEO Nabi Awada compares the experience to the Starbucks wallet: “It's brandless so you can put your own brand around it and accept payments without having a lot of intermediaries in between that increase the cost of processing,” he says.

Between the lines: By transitioning customers to lower-cost ACH transfers, merchants can cut down on credit-card processing fees by as much as 90%, Awada says.