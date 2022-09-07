African fintech NowNow pulls in $13M seed round

NowNow, a Nigerian payments startup, raised $13 million in seed funding from NeoVision Ventures, DLF Family Office and Shadi Abdulhadi, TechCrunch reports.

Why it's the BFD: The relatively small seed round is part of a bigger trend of investors betting on fintech's growth across the continent as younger consumers seek alternative ways to bank.

Of note: In March, Axios reported that, before 2021, just eight African startups had raised $100 million or more in a single round. Last year, that number shot up to 14, per data from Partech.

Fintechs have sprouted in cities across Africa and are pulling in funding from U.S. and global investors.

Details: "NowNow is targeting 5,000 SMEs with its business-in-a-box solution, including the NFC-enabled tech, by year’s end," TechCrunch reports. "On the consumer side of things, the fintech claims to serve up to 200,000 customers; it hopes to increase that number to 1 million by December."