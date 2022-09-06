21Shares' parent gets a $2 billion valuation
The company behind 21Shares, the crypto ETF and ETP provider, has raised $25 million at a $2 billion valuation, it revealed Tuesday.
Why it matters: U.K.-based hedge fund giant Marshall Wace led the round in the company, 21.co, signaling that traditional investors are still entering the space despite the downmarket.
Background: With over $55 billion in assets under management as of last year, Marshall Wace began moving into the crypto space in the summer of 2021.
- That’s led to investments in Blockdaemon, Circle, ConsenSys and TRM Labs.
- Notably, Marshall Wace made very few private market investments before 2021, according to Pitchbook data.
Details: Founded in 2018, 21Shares has reached a peak AUM of $3 billion in November, largely by selling to European investors.
- It is also trying to breach the U.S. market with a spot market bitcoin ETF in partnership with Cathie Wood’s Ark. But that effort remains in limbo with the SEC.
- “Part of this is setting a valuation mark for our customers, for our team, for the industry,” co-founder Ophelia Snyder said. “It's important that [our customers] understand the size and stability of their counterparties."
- "If you think about this in terms of partnerships and recruiting — it plays an important part in business strategy," she said, adding that the company is profitable.
The big picture: 21.co also announced it has put 21Shares and sister company Amun (which focuses on token issuance) under one umbrella.