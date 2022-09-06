21Shares' parent gets a $2 billion valuation

The company behind 21Shares, the crypto ETF and ETP provider, has raised $25 million at a $2 billion valuation, it revealed Tuesday.

Why it matters: U.K.-based hedge fund giant Marshall Wace led the round in the company, 21.co, signaling that traditional investors are still entering the space despite the downmarket.

Background: With over $55 billion in assets under management as of last year, Marshall Wace began moving into the crypto space in the summer of 2021.

That’s led to investments in Blockdaemon, Circle, ConsenSys and TRM Labs.

Notably, Marshall Wace made very few private market investments before 2021, according to Pitchbook data.

Details: Founded in 2018, 21Shares has reached a peak AUM of $3 billion in November, largely by selling to European investors.

It is also trying to breach the U.S. market with a spot market bitcoin ETF in partnership with Cathie Wood’s Ark. But that effort remains in limbo with the SEC.

“Part of this is setting a valuation mark for our customers, for our team, for the industry,” co-founder Ophelia Snyder said. “It's important that [our customers] understand the size and stability of their counterparties."

"If you think about this in terms of partnerships and recruiting — it plays an important part in business strategy," she said, adding that the company is profitable.

The big picture: 21.co also announced it has put 21Shares and sister company Amun (which focuses on token issuance) under one umbrella.