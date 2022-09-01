Alloy, an identity and risk management platform for the financial services industry, raised $52 million in new funding.

Why it matters: Fraud never sleeps — which is one reason investors continue to bet on Alloy and why its valuation has increased in a challenging fundraising environment for fintechs.

How it works: Alloy offers API-based tools that allow banks and fintechs to access customer identity, credit bureau data, and other information from more than 160 data sources.

Those institutions then use that information to onboard customers, make credit decisions, and fight fraud.

The company claims over 300 clients, including digital banks and fintechs like Ally Bank, Evolve Bank, Gemini and Ramp.

Of note: While the dollar amount is lower than its most recent fundraise of $100 million a year ago, this new round comes with a modest valuation bump — from $1.35 billion last September to $1.55 billion today.

Several existing investors also returned for this round, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures, and Felicis Ventures.

Between the lines: “It's a terrible time to raise money,” Alloy founder and CEO Tommy Nicholas says. “But we were in a pretty unique position. We still had $100 million in the bank, and we were doing quite well.”

However, “we wanted to be able to stay aggressive without over-diluting the company," he says. "We don't need to raise $200 million and dilute the company at current prices when we think there will be better prices in the future.”

What’s next: One area where Alloy wants dry powder to invest is the expansion of its international business.