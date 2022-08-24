Goldman Sachs is reconsidering whether to go ahead with the launch of consumer checking accounts through its loss-making Marcus business unit, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Despite all its resources, Goldman’s consumer unit has struggled to gain traction after more than half a decade in business.

Between the lines: Marcus has posted cumulative losses of $4 billion since inception, per Bloomberg.

And those losses are accelerating, as the business unit is on pace to lose more than $1.2 billion this year.

Yes, but: Adding a consumer checking option is unlikely to reverse the losses, as it is a notoriously low-margin business that could bring additional scrutiny to Goldman’s consumer unit.