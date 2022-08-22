Tamara, a Saudi Arabia-based BNPL fintech, raised $100 million in a Series B round led by Sanabil Investments.

Why it matters: This now rarely seen kind of mega round in a consumer BNPL comes as the Saudi Arabian government makes a concerted effort to boost the fintech sector as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

Context: Long dependent on oil, Saudi Arabia is diversifying its industries, and Fintech has become a key part of that effort. The country plans to increase its number of fintech firms from 90 in 2020 to 230 by 2025.

Details: Sanabil, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is working directly to make the country's Saudi Vision 2030 plan a reality.