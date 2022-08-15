Digital-asset venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital.

Why it's the BFD: The digital asset sector and crypto broadly are in consolidation mode, and this another example.

From Bloomberg: "MetaStable, co-founded by Naval Ravikant in 2014, had over $400 million of assets under management as of July 31. The fund was an early investor in many well-known digital-asset projects such as the Ethereum blockchain. It was backed by venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Union Square Ventures and Founders Fund."