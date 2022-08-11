Ripple Labs, the San Francisco-based crypto company behind XRP, may be interested in acquiring assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Although it has not been overly acquisitive so far, Ripple has the balance sheet to be a major acquirer if this crypto winter persists.

Driving the news: Last week, attorneys from the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine submitted filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to represent Ripple in the proceedings.

On Tuesday, a Ripple spokesperson told Reuters the company is "interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business.”

Yes, but: The spokesperson declined to say if Ripple was interested in acquiring Celsius outright.

Between the lines: When Ripple repurchased all of its Series C shares at a $15 billion valuation at the beginning of the year, the company claimed to have over $1 billion on its balance sheet.

And CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said he expects his company would be a part of an uptick in M&A during this crypto winter.

So far, however, the company has been content to sit on the sidelines while companies like FTX have been much more active in brokering deals.

The intrigue: Any M&A interest from Ripple could be complicated by its ongoing legal case with the SEC.