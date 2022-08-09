Yieldstreet obtained $400 million in new capital from Monroe Capital to scale its consumer-focused alternative investments platform.

Why it matters: With public markets lagging, investors of all sizes are looking for ways to increase yield — and betting on private markets is one way to do that.

How it works: Yieldstreet offers a platform that allows retail investors to back alternative assets like art, real estate and private credit.

“We built technology that enables us to take any type of asset — whether it's real estate, or art, or legal finance, or private equity or venture — and push that through the pipes to an end user turned investor,” founder and president Michael Weisz says.

To date, it has grown to 400,000 members who have invested more than $3.5 billion, and it has returned over $1.5 billion in principal and interest to investors, according to Weisz.

Yes, but: Before making assets available to users, it must commit some upfront cash to gain access to those investment opportunities — and that’s where this new capital comes in.

“There are liquidity issues in the market, there's a lot of volatility in the market, and having the ability to [invest] immediately… will allow Yieldstreet to participate in some of the most sought-after investments,” Weisz says.

Of note: The $400 million from Monroe Capital is structured as a warehouse facility, meaning it’s not corporate debt but secured by the assets Yieldstreet chooses to invest in.