Financial Venture Studio is gearing up to invest in more pre-seed and seed investments. The 4-year-old venture capital firm has raised $40 million for its second early-stage fund focused on the fintech industry, the firm tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Founders even in the pre-seed and seed stage are beginning to budge and take lower valuations amid the tech stock rout, says Managing Partner Falvey — giving funds like Financial Venture Studio a glimpse of a less expensive environment.

Zooming in: "We've seen the earliest of the early stage start to correct this summer," says Falvey. "What we're seeing now is kind of reverting back to where we were in 2019."

Prior to the market turmoil, companies typically raised $5 million to $6 million at a mid-$20 million valuation in 2021 for their first check. Now, it's more common to see those checks at $2 million to $3 million with a valuation in the low teens, he says.

Context: Investors poured about $535.3 million into pre-seed and seed-stage fintech deals in the second quarter of the year, down 7.3% from the previous quarter according to Dealroom.co data. By comparison, fintech funding in total slid 36.3% sequentially during the quarter.

Details: Financial Venture Studios aims to be the first institutional investor in fintech companies, cutting on average $250,000 for the initial check into each company.

FVS generally does not take board seats, but does take an active role as a kind of advisor in the business. FVS for example may introduce the startup to later-stage investors that can provide capital years down the road.

It has already deployed about 15% of the second fund, and is expecting to invest in a total of about 35 or so companies through the vehicle. It's also made investments in crypto companies.

Of note: Founded in 2018 by Falvey and Tyler Griffin, FVS raised about $13.4 million for its first fund.