SoftBank's Vision Fund losses trickle down

Data: SoftBank earnings report; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

SoftBank's Vision Fund posted a massive $21.6 billion (2.9 trillion yen) loss for the period ending June as the tech downturn slammed into its performance. That led to the company's worst ever quarterly earnings.

Why it matters: The financial health of SoftBank is important for the fintech sector, given the amount of money it invests across the space.

SoftBank was the sixth most active fintech investor in the first quarter of the year, with 17 investments.

It's name didn't breach the top 10 in the second quarter, based on data from CBInsights.

SoftBank's fintech stakes include Better (currently in the process of going public via SPAC), eToro (which recently broke up with its SPAC), Uala, Opay and Nu.

Of note: SoftBank Vision Fund's policy in this downturn includes "heightened discipline for new investments" and "enhancing the value of the current portfolio."