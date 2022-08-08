SoftBank's Vision Fund losses trickle down
SoftBank's Vision Fund posted a massive $21.6 billion (2.9 trillion yen) loss for the period ending June as the tech downturn slammed into its performance. That led to the company's worst ever quarterly earnings.
Why it matters: The financial health of SoftBank is important for the fintech sector, given the amount of money it invests across the space.
- SoftBank was the sixth most active fintech investor in the first quarter of the year, with 17 investments.
- It's name didn't breach the top 10 in the second quarter, based on data from CBInsights.
- SoftBank's fintech stakes include Better (currently in the process of going public via SPAC), eToro (which recently broke up with its SPAC), Uala, Opay and Nu.
Of note: SoftBank Vision Fund's policy in this downturn includes "heightened discipline for new investments" and "enhancing the value of the current portfolio."
- Translation: Fewer checks from the mega fund and likely cuts in its portfolio companies.
- SoftBank's Vision Funds approved some $9.6 billion worth of investments for the three months ending December. It approved about $600 million in investments for the three months ending June.