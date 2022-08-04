Workforce management startup Deel has acquired Legalpad, in a move that adds visa application tech and expertise to the San Francisco-based company's payroll and compliance offerings.

Why it matters: The combination highlights how remote work broadened the talent pool for companies, and added layers of complexities, especially for those work-from-home firms that brought on teams of overseas staffers.

Background: Deel's last fundraising gave it a valuation of $12 billlion earlier this year. Legalpad raised $10 million 2020. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Context: Deel offers a remote workforce platform that allows companies to find, hire, and pay workers in a compliant way in more than 80 countries globally. Seattle-based Legalpad provides legal support to individuals and startups trying to navigate the U.S. visa and immigration system

For Deel, it began offering visa processing support in over 20 countries, but currently works with outside lawyers to do so, CEO Alex Bouaziz says.

The Legalpad acquisition will allow the company to bring some of that in-house legal expertise and add a tech component to simplify the process of filing and tracking visa applications.

The company says it is 66% faster for U.S. businesses using Legalpad to hire people from other countries.

What's next: For now, Legalpad's business is very U.S.-centric, but Bouaziz says Deel plans to integrate its team of mobility experts and expand its software capabilities to support visas for other countries.

Deel recently reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to help fast-track employment visas for tech workers moving to the country.

Of note: The visa application process is a pain Bouaziz has experienced firsthand: Born and raised in France, he has lived in Israel, the U.K., and Spain, and has applied for multiple U.S. visas over the years.