Global fintech investor Portage is raising up to $1 billion for a new fund to make structured investments in late-stage fintech startups.

Why it matters: With valuation compression hitting fintech companies, more will seek structured financing arrangements — and this fund aims to capitalize on that opportunity.

Driving the news: The Portage Capital Solutions (PCS) fund aims to raise between $750 million and $1 billion, Portage founder and CEO Adam Felesky tells Axios.

The fund will be anchored with $200 million from Portage and is being co-led by Daniel Ballen, most recently a structured and private equity portfolio manager at PIMCO, and Devon Kirk, formerly managing director & head of capital solutions at CPP Investments.

Catch up quick: Portage primarily invests in the banking, insurance, and wealth management categories, with portfolio companies that include Alpaca, Clearbanc, and Wealthsimple.

Of note: Beyond capital, Felesky says the firm offers a platform providing portfolio companies with tech, sales, and business development support.

And it has an LP base of 25 corporates and financial institutions looking for acquisitions or business partnerships.

Between the lines: The new fund targets late-stage fintechs who might have raised at outsized valuations in 2020 or 2021 and are seeking additional capital — but want to do so without raising a down round.