Elliott Management, which reportedly owns a stake in Pinterest, is now said to be building a stake in PayPal, too. Coincidence?

Why it matters: Elliott is the largest and most active of the activist hedge funds, and it often pushes companies to explore a deal to boost shareholder value. Elliot's PayPal stake could indeed be driven by an M&A plan.

Yes, but: The PayPal details are scant. The WSJ and other news outlets have reported the stake, without citing the actual size. It's likely under 5%, given PayPal's market cap ($99 billion) but we'll find out details shortly, no doubt through a letter or further media leakage.

Context: Earlier this month, news hit that Elliott recently bought 9% of Pinterest. That's the same company that PayPal was in talks to buy in the fall, until PayPal shareholders revolted, and the company abandoned its pursuit.

Our colleague Kerry Flynn examined potential deal scenarios for Pinterest, with PayPal included on that list.

Of note: Elliott plans to push the company to speed up its cost cutting, per Bloomberg.

What we're watching: This type of high profile tech investment — and potential corporate marriage — has Jesse Cohn written all over. That's Elliott's managing partner and experienced activist campaign maestro, who has a long track record of investing in TMT companies that eventually pursue some kind of deal.