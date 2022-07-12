The fintech funding slowdown speeds up

Data: CBInsights; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Global dollars to fintech companies slipped 33% in the second quarter, continuing a slowdown that started this year, data from CBInsights shows.

Why it matters: This is the most dramatic quarterly decrease in venture funding to fintech startups in recent years, signaling that investors are pulling back from the space at a faster pace than before.

For context, VC dollars to fintech companies dropped 20% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the quarter prior.

In other words: Don't be surprised if the slowdown gets even worse in the third quarter.