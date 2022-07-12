Global VC firm Cathay Innovation has announced its third fund, a €1 billion vehicle to invest in startups across the fintech, e-commerce, digital health, and enterprise software categories.

Why it matters: Cathay’s unique strategy is to partner with Fortune 500 companies rather than institutional LPs. That approach has paid off lately, given the drying up of venture funds.

Details: The latest fund follows a €650 million Fund II that the firm announced in 2020, which was more than double the size of its first fund.

Since its inception, the firm has made over 120 investments, including backing fintech and crypto startups such as Chime, Ledger and ZenBusiness.

Between the lines: Cathay Innovation is backed by a number of multinational corporate investors — many of whom look to Cathay to connect them with startups.

"We had the idea to get corporates on board [and] proposed to Fortune 500 companies to invest in the Fund and have a very deep open innovation partnership with us," Cathay Capital managing partner Denis Barrier tells Ryan.

LPs include Fortune 500 firms such as Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Valeo, BNP Paribas Cardif, Groupe SEB and Groupe ADP (Paris Aéroport).

The intrigue: In addition to its main fund, the firm has also been rolling out industry-specific joint venture funds, including the crypto-focused Ledger Cathay Capital fund, C. Entrepreneurs insurtech fund with BNP Paribas Cardif, and Cathay Smart Energy climate tech fund with Total.