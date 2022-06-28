Nick Fox, the vice president who heads up Google's long-term bets, will takeover Google's commerce, payments, and Next Billion Users businesses on an interim basis, Axios has learned. This change comes after Tuesday's news his predecessor, Bill Ready, will become CEO at Pinterest.

Why it matters: Google has access to an enormous pool of users, with an estimated 3.4 billion users on its Chrome browser alone. That makes any commerce or payments product it could make a potential threat to other fintechs and e-commerce tech businesses.

Of note: On the payments side at least, Google has faced lots of turmoil in recent years that has muddied the company ability to deliver its past vision. In March 2021, Caesar Sengupta said he would leave after 15 years with the company, which led to several others also exiting.

It was after Sengupta's exit that Ready's role at Google — in which commerce and payments were run by one person — came into existence.

That fits into a broader strategy for Google, in which it seeks to work with merchants and banks rather than as direct competitors to them. It has also sought to more closely tie its maps, e-commerce, ads, and payments products together.

Background: In his nearly 20 years with the company, Fox has held a variety of roles. At one point, he helmed up the company's communication products including Google Voice and Hangouts, as well as its Adwords unit.

Fox will continue to report to Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google. Raghavan was previously overseeing Ready, too.

His most recent title was vice president for product & design, search and assistant

“Bill has played a key role in setting a new vision and strategy for Commerce and Payments at Google. We will continue building on this strong foundation to make helpful, commerce experiences universally accessible for our users and our partners," a Google spokesperson tells Axios.