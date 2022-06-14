Coinbase's won't be the last of the crypto layoffs

When Coinbase announced its hiring freeze on May 17, Axios asked the company if layoffs were coming next. A spokesperson at the time said no, it was just a slow down. This morning, Coinbase announced layoffs.

Driving the news: CEO Brian Armstrong said the company had grown too quickly ahead of an oncoming recession and would shed about 18% of its workforce.

Why it matters: Companies that raised aggressively in the past two or three years are giving assurances that their business is well-capitalized, with multi-year long runways. Those assurances should be taken with a grain of salt.

Context: Coinbase grew aggressively during the pandemic. It had about 1,249 employees at the end of 2020, which exploded into 3,730 by the end of 2021.

Coinbase planned to hire thousands more this year but the crypto market stalled, investors got scared, and the company began rescinding offers and pausing hires.

As of Q1, it had 4,948 employees, meaning the layoffs will affect around 1,100.

Of note: Coinbase is hardly alone, with industry watchers saying more layoffs are likely to come.

Just yesterday, crypto lender BlockFi said it would cut its headcount by about 20%. (The company last had an estimated 850 employees). There was also Crypto.com's 260-person reduction last week.

More traditional fintech companies are axing jobs, too. In a recent note to employees, seen by Axios, TIFIN revealed it laid off 21 U.S. employees — or about 10% of its workforce, while executives took a 20% pay cut. Freetrade and Albert also made cuts of their own late last week.

Bottom line: The crypto industry's layoffs will range from companies culling 5%, out of an abundance of caution, to others cutting 20% because they got over their skis last year, says Scott Fletcher of crypto-focused executive search firm Intersection Growth Partners.