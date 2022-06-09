Apple will rely on a wholly-owned subsidiary to oversee credit checks and finance loans as part of Apple Pay Later, its new "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) offering.

Why it matters: This is a big step for Apple, which had previously relied on partners for new financial products like Apple Card. And it could be a preview of other fintech offerings from the company in the future.

Mea culpa: On Monday, I speculated, based on earlier reporting, that Apple would partner with Goldman Sachs to finance loans under its new BNPL offering. That is decidedly not the case.

Driving the news: Through its subsidiary Apple Financing LLC, the iPhone maker will do all of the soft credit checks, credit decisioning, and loan issuance associated with Apple Pay Later purchases.

So Apple is lending off its own balance sheet and also taking on all of the risk associated with the new program.

The subsidiary has acquired all the state licenses required to issue these loans.

How it works: Apple Pay Later leverages Mastercard Installments to handle its payment processing.

To a merchant, the purchase will look like a typical credit card transaction tied to a virtual Mastercard in the customer’s Apple Wallet.

Goldman Sachs is still involved — but just as the BIN sponsor for the program. It will not do any underwriting or lending.

For Apple Pay Later, users will have to link a debit card as a funding source to pay back the loans.

The company plans to be conservative with credit lines extended to users, particularly those the company doesn't have any credit history with.

And when it comes to delinquencies, a company spokesperson said, Apple has no plans to send customers to collections — they will just not be able to use the Pay Later product in the future.

Of note: The launch comes just a few months after Apple acquired Credit Kudos, a U.K.-based startup that billed itself as a "challenger credit bureau" to help banks make lending decisions.

Our thought bubble: It's unlikely that Apple will get into full-scale banking any time soon, but it's definitely creating the infrastructure required to launch more ambitious financial products in the future.