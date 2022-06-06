Stripe added new tools to its payments toolbox in Europe on Monday, launching a new delegated authentication feature that supports biometric verification methods directly in the customer checkout flow.

Why it matters: The feature could reduce friction and improve conversion while also complying with the EU’s Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, which requires two-factor authentication for credit card payments to reduce fraud.

How it works: By embedding biometric authentication into a merchant checkout page, card issuers pass (or delegate) the responsibility for authenticating transactions to Stripe.

Stripe then handles the SCA requirements by leveraging biometric verification methods like Face ID or Touch ID on an end-user’s device.

That means cardholders will no longer be redirected to their bank or credit card provider when using a supporting device.

Yes, but: For now, the feature is mostly useful for mobile transactions, which still account for a relatively small portion of online purchases but are growing fast.

Of note: Wise — the company formerly known as Transferwise — is the first partner to implement the delegated authentication feature.