Stripe launches delegated authentication to speed up Euro purchases
Stripe added new tools to its payments toolbox in Europe on Monday, launching a new delegated authentication feature that supports biometric verification methods directly in the customer checkout flow.
Why it matters: The feature could reduce friction and improve conversion while also complying with the EU’s Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, which requires two-factor authentication for credit card payments to reduce fraud.
How it works: By embedding biometric authentication into a merchant checkout page, card issuers pass (or delegate) the responsibility for authenticating transactions to Stripe.
- Stripe then handles the SCA requirements by leveraging biometric verification methods like Face ID or Touch ID on an end-user’s device.
- That means cardholders will no longer be redirected to their bank or credit card provider when using a supporting device.
Yes, but: For now, the feature is mostly useful for mobile transactions, which still account for a relatively small portion of online purchases but are growing fast.
Of note: Wise — the company formerly known as Transferwise — is the first partner to implement the delegated authentication feature.