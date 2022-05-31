Insurance brokerage giant Acrisure gets $23 billion valuation
Acrisure, an insurance broker, raised $725 million in Series B-2 funding. The deal values the company — one of the world's largest insurance brokers— at $23 billion.
Why it matters: Acrisure has been an aggressive acquirer, using its past funding to expand beyond insurance and into areas such as real estate services and asset management.
Details: A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority led the round, with Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors participating.
- The funds also reduce Acrisure’s net debt leverage ratio by 0.6x.
By the numbers: Last year, Acrisure:
- Raised $3.4 billion in capital, putting it at about $17.5 billion in implied enterprise value.
- Used that funding to help close over 130 acquisitions, largely of independent insurance brokers and agencies.
- Grew revenue by about 46%, to $3 billion.