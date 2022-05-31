Skip to main content
Insurance brokerage giant Acrisure gets $23 billion valuation

Lucinda Shen
11 hours ago
An image of Ben Franklin on the $100 bill, holding an umbrella.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Acrisure, an insurance broker, raised $725 million in Series B-2 funding. The deal values the company — one of the world's largest insurance brokers— at $23 billion.

Why it matters: Acrisure has been an aggressive acquirer, using its past funding to expand beyond insurance and into areas such as real estate services and asset management.

Details: A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority led the round, with Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors participating.

  • The funds also reduce Acrisure’s net debt leverage ratio by 0.6x.

By the numbers: Last year, Acrisure:

  • Raised $3.4 billion in capital, putting it at about $17.5 billion in implied enterprise value.
  • Used that funding to help close over 130 acquisitions, largely of independent insurance brokers and agencies.
  • Grew revenue by about 46%, to $3 billion.
