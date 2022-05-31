Insurance brokerage giant Acrisure gets $23 billion valuation

Acrisure, an insurance broker, raised $725 million in Series B-2 funding. The deal values the company — one of the world's largest insurance brokers— at $23 billion.

Why it matters: Acrisure has been an aggressive acquirer, using its past funding to expand beyond insurance and into areas such as real estate services and asset management.

Details: A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority led the round, with Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors participating.

The funds also reduce Acrisure’s net debt leverage ratio by 0.6x.

By the numbers: Last year, Acrisure: