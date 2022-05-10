Exclusive: Ness grabs $15.5 million for healthy rewards app

Ness, the maker of a fintech app that rewards users for healthy behavior, raised $15.5 million in seed funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Behavior is notoriously difficult to change in the long-run. Ness is among a growing number of fintech and healthtech companies trying gamify the process and make consumers adopt healthier habits.

Details: Will Ventures led the round and was joined by Core Innovation Capital, Accomplice, Digitalis, GFC, Portage, Refactor Capital, Atypical and RiverPark Venture.

Other companies in the space include Paceline, which raised $29.5 million last year for its app that rewards users for physical activity, and YuLife, which raised $70 million last summer.

How it works: Consumers connect their credit card to the Ness rewards app and are given points for money spent at "healthy" places like Sweetgreen, the doctor's or Barry's Bootcamp.

Those points can in turn be used on gift cards or at one of Ness' 4,000-person network of health coaches, dietitians, therapists and doulas (which Ness got via acquisition from Wellcare).

Later this year, Ness plans to launch a credit card that would allow the company to generate revenue from interchange and additional credit card fees.

Of note: The end game for CEO and co-founder Derek Flanzraich is to create an alternative to insurance.