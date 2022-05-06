Plaid and Stripe bury the hatchet
One day after the Plaid-Stripe blowup on Twitter, the two are burying the hatchet on the social media platform.
Driving the news: On Thursday, Plaid CEO Zach Perret wrote: "Deleted tweet. Misunderstanding or different styles perhaps. Presuming positive intent." You can read about the flap here in yesterday's newsletter.
- Stripe co-founder John Collison also released a note: "We should certainly be open to the possibility that we could have handled things better ... We'll try to learn what we can by reaching out to the people at Plaid."
- This comes a day after Perret accused a Stripe product manager of unsavory behavior in launching a product with heavy similarities to Plaid's own — with Bolt founder Ryan Breslow applauding the call-out.
Between the lines: This is an agreement between the two (who do work together on products) to move on from the issue. It's not an agreement on what exactly happened.
- "We understand that his perspective on the whole thing may still differ," writes Collison of Perret. "Either way, we still do lots with Plaid."