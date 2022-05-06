Plaid and Stripe bury the hatchet

One day after the Plaid-Stripe blowup on Twitter, the two are burying the hatchet on the social media platform.

Driving the news: On Thursday, Plaid CEO Zach Perret wrote: "Deleted tweet. Misunderstanding or different styles perhaps. Presuming positive intent." You can read about the flap here in yesterday's newsletter.

Stripe co-founder John Collison also released a note: "We should certainly be open to the possibility that we could have handled things better ... We'll try to learn what we can by reaching out to the people at Plaid."

This comes a day after Perret accused a Stripe product manager of unsavory behavior in launching a product with heavy similarities to Plaid's own — with Bolt founder Ryan Breslow applauding the call-out.

Between the lines: This is an agreement between the two (who do work together on products) to move on from the issue. It's not an agreement on what exactly happened.