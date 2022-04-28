Vanilla, an estate planning fintech, raised $30 million in funding from a group of investors led by Insight Partners.

Venture capital firm Venrock, basketball legend Michael Jordan, former Vanguard chairman and CEO Bill McNabb, and Vanguard itself joined the round.

Why it matters: Vanilla sits among a nascent class of startups seeking to use technology to simplify the complex world of death planning, in particular the financial part.

In late 2020, Trust & Will raised $15 million to digitize the will-signing process. Earlier this year, Wealth — a company with a digital dashboard for managing estates — raised $16 million.

How it works: Estate planning comes with a knot of legal and difficult-to-track tax implications. Vanilla, which sells to investment advisors, aims to be a one-stop shop for the process.

Vanilla says it can automatically calculate and recommend an optimized portfolio for estate taxes.

Details: The deal, which values the company at around $120 million, is the company's first fundraise under new CEO Gene Farrell and marks the launch of Vanilla's growth phase.

The company plans to reach $1 million in revenue this year, Farrell tells Axios.

"We had not planned to raise cash, but had a lot of inbound interest from VCs and we saw the chance to scale faster," says Farrell, noting Vanilla has doubled its head count since January, to more than 50. The company was last valued at around $60 million, after a funding round in August.

Of note: Having joined only in January, Farrell is realizing a long-time dream of becoming a CEO. It's been a long and twisty road for him.